Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Popular rapper Badshah will be joining Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher on the panel of judges of the talent-based reality show, ‘India’s Got Talent 10’.

He shared his excitement about his return to the show and getting an opportunity to judge the talents on the reality show.

Badshah said, “The last season of ‘India’s Got Talent’ was my first time as a judge on this coveted panel and it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. Not only did I witness firsthand the raw emotions and vulnerability that these extraordinary individuals brought to the stage, but also the ‘hunar’ that lies within our country.”

Badshah, who is known for his hit tracks such as 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'DJ Waley Babu', 'Saturday Saturday' shared that it is always a great experience to look at the emerging artists of the country and how they impress the audience with their talent.

“It's surreal to see how their artistry touches the hearts of millions, including my own. It filled me with pride and I am ecstatic to be back for an all-new season to judge yet another exhilarating season of ‘India’s Got Talent’. The 10th season is a milestone for the show, and I’m looking forward to seeing exceptional talent surpassing the benchmark set last year,” added Badshah.

During IIFA Awards 2023, he also stunned fans with his stylish look.

‘India’s Got Talent 10’ will be starting on July 29 on Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)

