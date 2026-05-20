Entertainment News | Beat the Heat: Lucknow Zoo Rolls out Coolers, Sprinklers, and Fruit Diets as Temperatures Soar

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): As a relentless heatwave sweeps across India, the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow has launched an extensive heat-management initiative to protect its wild residents from the blistering summer sun.

With temperatures climbing to gruelling heights, the zoo administration, locally known as Banarasi Bagh, has transformed its animal enclosures into managed cooling zones to combat heat stress and ensure animal welfare.

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The zoo administration has made special arrangements inside animal enclosures to provide relief from the heat. Sprinkler systems have been installed in several enclosures so that cool water showers can help bring down the temperature. Deer and other animals were seen enjoying the light spray of water and finding some comfort in the summer heat.

Apart from sprinklers, the zoo has also arranged cool and clean drinking water for the animals. Coolers have been placed in enclosures so that animals can get relief from hot winds during the day. The administration has also made changes to their diet, adding seasonal fruits, green vegetables and nutritious food to help them stay healthy in extreme weather.

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Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjay Kumar Biswal, who serves as the Director of the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, while speaking to ANI about the arrangements made at the zoo amid rising temperatures, highlighted the steps taken to protect animals from heat stress and ensure their well-being during the peak summer season.

He said, "Keeping the rising temperature in mind, special arrangements have been made for the animals at the zoo. We have installed 48 sprinklers across the enclosures to help keep them cool."

"The sprinklers work like fountains and spray water inside the enclosures. For birds, we have arranged thatched coverings and reed mats to protect them from direct heat."

Speaking about larger animals, Biswal said, "For animals like tigers and lions, coolers and adequate water arrangements have been made."

"We have also made changes to the animals' diet. Seasonal fruits and nutritious food items have been added so that their health remains unaffected during the summer months," he added.

The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, also known locally as Banarasi Bagh, is one of Lucknow's oldest landmarks. It was established on November 29, 1921, to mark the arrival of the Prince of Wales in Lucknow. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)