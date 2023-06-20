Los Angeles, Jun 20 (PTI) Singer Bebe Rexha, who was injured in the face after a man threw a cell phone at her during a concert in New York City, said she is doing well.

According to entertainment magazine People, the accused named Nicolas Malvagna has been arrested in connection with the assault.

Also Read | Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela Welcomes a Baby Girl on Tuesday Morning.

Rexha was knocked to the ground during her Sunday night show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in lower Manhattan. The phone hit the 33-year-old singer on the forehead in the middle of a song, splitting her eyebrow and requiring stitches.

She was escorted off the stage and treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage fans shared on Twitter.

Also Read | Peter Five Eight: Kevin Spacey’s Comeback Film to Receive a Theatrical Release in August.

The "Say My Name" singer shared a selfie of her stitches and a black eye on her official Instagram account.

"I'm good," Rexha wrote in a nod to both her health and her latest song.

Malvagna of Manalapan, New Jersey, is accused of throwing the phone. The 27-year-old was arrested at the venue and charged with felony assault for using his cell phone as a weapon, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Police confirmed Rexha was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Rexha is on her 'Best F*n Night of My Live Tour' to support her new album, 'Bebe', with a show scheduled in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)