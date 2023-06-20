Bebe Rexha was hit in her face with a mobile phone that ended up injuring the side of her head. The incident happened while the singer was performing at her NYC concert and a 27-year-old man threw phone at her face. As per a report by Pop Base via The Rolling Stone, the concertgoer admits that he threw the phone at the “I’m Good” singer thinking it would be ‘funny’. The man has been levied with various charges including two counts of assault. Singer Bebe Rexha Shows Her Injured Face on TikTok After Being Hit by Cell Phone During NYC Concert (Watch Video).

Bebe Rexha Hit With Phone By A Man

“Malvagna not only confessed to throwing the phone. He also stated, ‘I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.’” https://t.co/DZ92Q5YQQg — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 20, 2023

