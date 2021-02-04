The internet is a strange place where fake news often spreads like wildfire. People often forget to verify the sources of the news and start believing whatever is told to them. Something very similar happened when news about Bebe Rexha being dead surfaced online. Reports suggested that the singer died due to drug overdose two days back. While her fans were quick enough to believe the news, Bebe herself took to social media to quash the rumours and inform her fans that she is very much alive. Bebe Rexha Posts a Smouldering HOT Pic in Her Underwear After Male Music Executive Called Her ‘Too Old to Be Sexy!’.

Bebe took to Twitter and said that she was just offline for three days and is not dead due to drug overdose. She made light of the grave situation and shared a few news pieces that talked about Rexha's death. She also posted a separate"fake buki message" that a fan received from the singer's mother, Bukurije Rexha and called it messed up that people claimed that they had talked to her family and confirmed the death.

Jeez I stay off line for three days and not only am I dead but I died of a drug overdose?!?! https://t.co/dffaPbcchg — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 3, 2021

Google Search Results

Messed Up!

Omg god forbid what the hell. That’s messsd up god forbid https://t.co/JVqnu1TGFJ — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 3, 2021

Bebe Reacting To A News Piece About Her Mom

Whattttt putting my mom in the mix that’s messed uppppp https://t.co/EXsROUZz4N — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 3, 2021

In the end, she jokingly even said that she is dead and is now texting from someone's bedroom closet as a ghost. She even made a song about it! Post the hoax, she made sure she is now active on social media as she posted videos of herself crooning to a Britney Spears single at home while getting her makeup done. Queenpins: Bebe Rexha to Make Her Hollywood Debut with Kristen Bell’s Crime-Comedy.

I’m a ghost. I’m tweeting from your bedroom closet. Boo bitch. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) February 3, 2021

A New Song On Its Way?

Bebe Rexha is all set to make her debut as an actress in a crime comedy film titled Queenpins, starring Kristen Bell. Rexha will be playing the character of Tempe Tina, an eccentric computer hacker in the film, which is inspired by a true story of the biggest coupon counterfeit scam. Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group said: "This is a perfect film for Bebe to be making her live-action film debut. She's an incredible talent and international superstar and we love her for this role."

Queenpins is written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly. The cast also includes Vince Vaughn, Paul Walter Hauser and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. In the film, Bell plays a suburban housewife who is tired of being overlooked by the world and plans to take back control of her life.

