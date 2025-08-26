New York [US], August 26 (ANI): Stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman attended the NYC premiere of their film 'The Roses' in style.

They were joined by co-stars Kate McKinnon and Andy Samberg. The entire team happily posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet.

Notably, the screening was attended by legend Kathleen Turner, who famously starred in the original War of the Roses.Turner's presence drew a wave of nostalgia, linking the new reimagining to its iconic predecessor.

The Roses, starring Benedict and Olivia, is a modern satirical reimaging of Warren Adler's 1981 novel The War of the Roses. The film takes us into the lives of The Roses - Ivy and Theo - an ostensibly perfect couple whose marriage begins to unravel when Theo's promising career crashes and Ivy's ambitions in the culinary world take off. Jay Roach has helmed the remake.

Searchlight Pictures releases The Roses in India on August 29. (ANI)

