Paddington in Peru Movie Review: Paddington in Peru, directed by Dougal Wilson (who replaces Paul King; not the threequel's only replacement, though) and the third film in the sweet and delightful franchise about a talking, marmalade-loving bear and his human family, is thankfully not a disappointment. Sure, it may not quite reach the delightful heights of Paddington 2, and it certainly misses Hugh Grant in large doses - the deviously charming actor only shows up in the mid-credit scene, which is easily one of the film's funniest moments, if not the funniest. Still, there's an endearing quality throughout that carries the film through its jungle-trotting adventure and makes good use of its wonderful ensemble cast.

Like many sequels these days, Paddington in Peru attempts to go back to the titular bear’s roots. The central mystery involves Paddington’s beloved Aunt Lucy (voiced by Imelda Staunton), who has gone missing from the Home for Retired Bears in Peru, overseen by the Reverend Mother (a delightful Olivia Colman). Paddington (voiced once again with warmth by Ben Whishaw) and the Brown family - Henry (Hugh Bonneville), Mary (now played by Emily Mortimer, replacing Sally Hawkins), Mrs Bird (Julie Walters), Judy (Madeleine Harris), and Jonathan (Samuel Joslin) - travel to the jungle retreat after receiving a letter from the Reverend Mother saying Aunt Lucy has been acting strangely, but she is mysteriously gone by the time they reach the place, leaving a clue for Paddington to come find her.

Watch the Trailer of 'Paddington in Peru':

Their search for Aunt Lucy takes them deep into the Amazonian rainforest, where they enlist the help of a riverboat captain, Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas), and his daughter Gina (Carla Tous). Hunter, plagued by hallucinations of his dead ancestors, realises that Aunt Lucy’s disappearance is somehow linked to his family’s long-standing quest for the mythical city of El Dorado. Is El Dorado real? And where exactly has Aunt Lucy gone? These are questions Paddington and the Browns must answer as the sandwich-stashing bear rediscovers his roots, and the Brown family reconnects through the adventure, after Mary fears her children are drifting away from her.

A Still From Paddington in Peru

What Paddington in Peru gets right is knowing what made the first two films so beloved. It retains the bonhomie magic even if, plot-wise, there aren't many surprises in store. Some of the twists are easy to see coming - one character’s "reveal" feels obvious from the casting perspective itself.

The jungle adventure itself isn’t particularly groundbreaking, but what makes Paddington in Peru stand out from other forgettable fare - like Disney’s Jungle Cruise - is that we genuinely care about these characters. The situations help them grow closer, and even at its most chaotic, the film remains thoroughly entertaining. Paddington’s well-meaning mishaps - like turning a riverboat into a floating disaster zone - are as entertaining as ever. That said, the decision to keep Paddington away from the quirky residents of London (most of whom only pop up in cameos) takes away some of the franchise’s signature charm. The jungle setting, while colourful, also feels a bit artificial in parts.

A Still From Paddington in Peru

The film really comes into its own during the climactic sequence, which includes Incan ruins, a boulder straight out of Indiana Jones, an alpaca, and - of course - a well-timed hard stare. The resolution of the central mystery, including the reveal of El Dorado, might not be completely wild, but it fits the whimsical tone the movie leans into.

A Still From Paddington in Peru

The performances across the board are strong. Ben Whishaw continues to bring warmth and charm to Paddington. Although Sally Hawkins is missed, Emily Mortimer gives a likeable and grounded performance in her place. The returning cast - Bonneville, the legendary Walters, Harris, and Joslin - are all in sync with each other once again. Olivia Colman, meanwhile, dominates the screen whenever she appears, perfectly attuned to the film’s whimsical energy.

A Still From Paddington in Peru

Antonio Banderas may not be quite as memorable an antagonist as Hugh Grant was in the previous film, but he’s still a joy to watch. His dynamic with his daughter, though sweet, does come across as slightly convenient from a writing perspective, even if Carla Tous does a solid job.

'Paddington in Peru' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Paddington in Peru might not scale the dizzying heights of Paddington 2, and Hugh Grant is certainly missed here - cameo notwithstanding, but the movie's still a big-hearted, marmalade-smeared hug of a film that’ll leave you grinning. While the jungle setting lacks the cosy chaos of London and the plot leans on familiar beats, its earnest charm, Whishaw’s pitch-perfect Paddington, and a gloriously bonkers finale make it an enjoyable, fun-filled family entertainer.

Rating: 3.0

