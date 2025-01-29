Famous People Born on January 30: So many major birthdays on the day! Especially in the field of entertainment. Christian Bale, the acclaimed English actor known for his versatility and intense transformations, was born on January 30, 1974. He is celebrated for iconic roles in films like The Dark Knight trilogy, The Machinist, and American Hustle. Olivia Colman, the Academy Award-winning English actress known for her roles in The Favourite and The Crown, was born on January 30, 1974. Priyadarshan, the renowned Indian filmmaker known for his work in Malayalam, Hindi, and Tamil cinema, was born on January 30, 1957. There are more individuals who made significant contributions in their respective fields, from sports, art, literature and music to politics and media. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous January 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Felipe VI of Spain Christian Bale Priyadarshan Olivia Colman Prakash Javadekar Anup Soni Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945) Peter Crouch Dick Cheney Phil Collins Wilmer Valderrama Gene Hackman Vanessa Redgrave Eiza González Satish Alekar Jemima Goldsmith Junior dos Santos Faisal Khan Gurdeep Kohli Puja Gupta Diya Kumari Sunanda Sharma Ramesh Deo (1929-2022) Chandan Roy Sanyal

January 29 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).