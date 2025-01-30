January 30, 2025, Special Days: Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary, observed on January 30, honours the legacy of his non-violent struggle for India's independence and his profound impact on global peace movements. Martyrs' Day in India, observed on January 30, commemorates the sacrifice of those who fought for India's freedom, particularly remembering the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Magha Navratri, an auspicious Hindu festival, will also be observed starting on January 30 and lasts for nine days, celebrating the worship of Goddess Durga and her various forms. It is a time of spiritual reflection, fasting, and devotion, but some people may find the rituals demanding, especially due to the fasting and strict observances, which can be physically challenging for certain individuals. These observances may differ depending on cultural and regional practices, but they highlight significant religious milestones. January 2025 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on January 30, 2025 (Thursday)

Magha Navratri Ishti Chandra Darshan Gandhi Punyatithi / Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary Martyrs' Day India World Leprosy Day National Croissant Day School Day of Non-violence and Peace National Escape Day

Famous January 30 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Felipe VI of Spain Christian Bale Priyadarshan Olivia Colman Prakash Javadekar Anup Soni Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945) Peter Crouch Dick Cheney Phil Collins Wilmer Valderrama Gene Hackman Vanessa Redgrave Eiza González Satish Alekar Jemima Goldsmith Junior dos Santos Faisal Khan Gurdeep Kohli Puja Gupta Diya Kumari Sunanda Sharma Ramesh Deo (1929-2022) Chandan Roy Sanyal

