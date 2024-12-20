Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Bengali film 'Bohurupi' has crossed Rs 17.25 crore of revenue at the box office after screening for 68 days, setting a record as the "biggest blockbuster" in the state, an industry body official said on Friday.

The success of the film is a "reflection of cinegoers' unwavering love for authentic storytelling", one of the directors said.

"The box office collection from single screens and multiplexes in the country was pegged at Rs 17.25 crore after the screening of the film for 68 days," the industry body official said.

The film completed its 75th day at the box office on December 19 and the figure will exceed the Rs 17.25 crore-mark if the revenue for the subsequent days is added, he said.

Shiboprosad Mukherjee, one of the directors, said, “Theatres remain houseful even on the 10th Sunday since the release of the film and it is a dream come true. It shows that Bengali cinema has the power to stand tall amidst big-ticket releases.”

Another director Nandita Roy added, “The success of 'Bohurupi' is a reflection of the cinegoer's unwavering love for authentic storytelling. It's heartwarming to see people of all age groups coming together to celebrate cinema."

The impact of 'Bohurupi' extends beyond boundaries, she claimed.

"With packed shows in multiplexes and cinema halls, it has united audiences in their admiration for the film's narrative," Roy said.

