Sandhya Suri's film Santosh has been shortlisted for the Oscars 2025, advancing to the next round in the International Feature Film category for the 97th Academy Awards. The crime drama, representing the UK, was selected from 85 countries and regions that submitted eligible films for consideration. The final Oscar nominations will be announced on January 17, 2025. ‘Anuja’ Shortlisted for Oscars 2025: Cast, Plot, IMDb Rating – All You Need To Know About Guneet Monga’s Film.

‘Santosh’ Movie Cast and Plot

The film features Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar. The film, which premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section, is the story of a newly widowed housewife, played by Shahana. She inherits her late husband's role as a police constable in Uttar Pradesh and becomes involved in investigating the murder of a Dalit girl. Santosh is an international co-production involving the UK, India, Germany and France.

Films Advanced for International Feature Film Category

Other notable films on the shortlist include Emilia Perez (France), I’m Still Here (Brazil), Universal Language (Canada), Waves (Czech Republic), The Girl with the Needle (Denmark), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany), Touch (Iceland), Kneecap (Ireland), Vermiglio (Italy), Flow (Latvia), Armand (Norway), From Ground Zero (Palestine), Dahomey (Senegal) and How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies (Thailand). However, being shortlisted does not guarantee that these films will advance to the final nominations for the 97th Academy Awards.

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

