Viduthalai Part 2 is a 2024 Indian Tamil-language period crime thriller directed and co-produced by Vetrimaaran. A direct sequel to Viduthalai Part 1 (2023), the film continues the adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan (transl. Companion). It centres on a police constable’s clash with the leader of a separatist group. The ensemble includes Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Anurag Kashyap, and Surya Vijay Sethupathi. The reviews are out. Check it out here. ‘Viduthalai Part 2’ Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi’s Perumal Returns To Fight for the Oppressed in Vetri Maaran’s Intense Crime Thriller Film (Watch Video).

Times of India: Like Vetri Maaran's other films, Viduthalai Part 2 is also richly detailed. From the backdoor politics and decisionmaking that happens in the upper echelons of power to reason behind why Mahalakshmi sports cropped hair and the modus operandi of the activists, everything is elaborated in detail, and immerses us into the film's world. The director also shows how activists can, at times, get blindsided in their quest for justice and go the wrong way. But the film is at its most engaging when it shows us the discussions that happen between the authorities, who either try to cover up their failures or think of giving new spins to developments. Rajiv Menon, in particular, as the chief secretary is a standout, superbly capturing the body language and modulations of a powerful bureaucrat.

India Today: Viduthalai Part 2 picks up where Part 1 left off - with Perumal's (Vijay Sethupathi) arrest. Officer Sunil (Gautham Menon) interrogates him, stripping him during questioning. His arrest sparks tension within the media and political circles. When news of his detention leaks, senior police authorities order his relocation to a safer facility. During the transportation, Perumal takes a trip down memory lane and conveys his side of the story. The second part presents Perumal's story and traces his origins. Before he became the leader of his separatist group, Makkal Padai, he went through a traumatic incident involving Karuppan (Ken Karunaas). This introduces him to KK (Kishore), which leads him to the path of revolution. What happens to Perumal? Will he surrender to the police? Will the police try to kill him? All these questions are answered over two hours and 52 minutes. Vijay Sethupathi Shares a Quote That Was Never Made by Late Industrialist Ratan Tata – Here’s Proof (Watch Video).

Movie Crow: Vijay Sethupathi shines in the romantic scenes more than anything, his star status is apt for him to play the ‘Vaathiyar’ character, but not really a memorable performance. On the other hand, despite getting way less screen time in this venture, Soori remains the soul of the story, his innocent yet mindful decisions are a banger. Chetan and Tamizh characters are written very well, they both get solid payoffs. Kishore has ample screen time, but he sadly gets ineffective scenes. Manju Warrier has a neat character arc from start to finish.

