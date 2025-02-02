Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): Global star Beyonce has announced her highly anticipated 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour in support of her Grammy-nominated album, 'Cowboy Carter'.

The announcement came via an Instagram post, where she shared a striking new headshot and captioned it "COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025."

This upcoming tour marks Beyonce's return to the stage after the massive success of 'Cowboy Carter', an album that has earned her multiple Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album.

The news has sent her fans, known as the BeyHive, into a frenzy, especially after the singer had teased an announcement on January 14, which was later delayed in light of the devastating wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles.

In a heartfelt message during the delay, Beyonce expressed her sorrow over the destruction caused by the wildfires and the trauma experienced by affected families.

"I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Additionally, she revealed through that post that her BeyGood foundation would be donating USD 2.5 million to wildfire relief efforts.

The Cowboy Carter Tour comes just a day before the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where Beyonce is leading with 11 nominations.

Among the accolades, her hit country track "Texas Hold 'Em" is nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Country Song.

She has also been nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for "16 Carriages," Best Country/Duo Performance for "II Most Wanted" featuring Miley Cyrus, and Best Americana Performance for "Ya Ya." (ANI)

