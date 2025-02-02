Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing headlines for the past few days due to her third marriage. A video shared by Pakistani actor Dodi Khan revealed that he proposed to the controversial actress for marriage. Not just that, in several interviews before, the Main Hoon Na actress had confirmed that she would be getting married to Dodi Khan. The wedding was rumoured to take place in Pakistan, while the reception was scheduled to be in India. However, Dodi Khan has now taken a U-turn and revealed that he won't be marrying Rakhi, but there's something he'd like to do for her. Rakhi Sawant Ready to Say ‘Qubool Hai’ to Pakistani Actor-Producer Dodi Khan? Latter Asks ‘Baarat India Leke Aau Ya Dubai’ (Watch Video).

Dodi Khan Cancels Marriage Plans With Rakhi Sawant

Taking to his IG handle, Dodi Khan shared a collaborative post with Rakhi Sawant in which he spoke regarding his decision and the reason behind it. He said, "Salam Walekum Hindustan, Pakistan, this is Dodi Khan. Kuch din pehle aapne social media pe ek video dekhi jisme Maine Rakhi Sawant ko propose kiya. Bilkul theek dekha aapne. Unhe propose karne ki vajah ye this ki mai unhe bohot cache see jaanta hoon. Unko jab see Maine jaan, pehchana, tab see ek Khuda se mohobbat karne wala insaan mujhe nazar aaya. Unhone apne life mai bohot utaar chaadav dekhe. Apne parents kho diye, unki bimari aur takleefo mai unke saath rahi." (Hi everyone, this is Dodi Khan. A few days ago, you might have seen a video of me proposing to Rakhi Sawant on Instagram. The reason behind it is that I know her very well. When I first got to know her, she seemed like a person who loves God a lot).

Dodi Khan Friendzones Rakhi Sawant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dodi Khan (@dodi_khan)

He praised Rakhi for completing Umrah, embracing Islam and changing her name to Fathima. Dodi Khan further shared why they can't get married and said, "Logon ko shayad ye accept nahi hai. Kyon ki jitne mujhe messages, videos aaye hai, itna to mai badaasht nahi kar sakta. Rakhi ji, aap meri bohot acchi dost hai. bohot pyaari dost hai aur hamesha rahegi. Dodi Khan ki Dulhan to shayad nahi ban paye aap, lekin Pakistan ki bahu aap zaroor banengi, ye mera aapse vaada hai." (Looking at the messages and videos I've been receiving, it seems that people won't accept us. We are good friends and will continue to remain as such. Even if we can't marry, I promise to make you the daughter-in-law of Pakistan). Rakhi Sawant Slams Ex-Adil Khan Durrani, Accuses Him of Jealousy As She Confirms ‘Love Marriage’ With Pakistani Actor Dodi Khan.

Rakhi Sawant’s Ex Ritesh Singh Reacts to Dodi Khan

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband, Ritesh Singh, has reacted to her relationship with Dodi Khan, making fun of it. He claimed that it was he who chased the Pakistani actor away from her life and said that she could never become the daughter-in-law of Pakistan. Ritesh also stated that Dodi Khan would never marry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2025 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).