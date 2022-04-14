A still from the teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (Image source: YouTube)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): The first teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming horror-comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', has been unveiled and seems like the movie will be a rollercoaster ride filled with laughter and chills.

Kartik took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and posted the film's teaser, introducing fans to his character 'Rooh Baba' as he asked Manjulika to beware.

Also Read | Frank Langella Fired From New Netflix's Show The Fall of the House of Usher After Sexual Misconduct Probe.

"Rooh Baba is coming Beware Manjulika !!" he wrote in the caption.

The almost minute-long teaser of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opened with visuals of a spooky haveli followed by a paranormal entity, as the song 'Ami Je Tomar' played in the background, in Shreya Ghoshal's voice.

Also Read | Magic Mike's Last Dance: Salma Hayek Replaces Thandiwe Newton in Channing Tatum's Movie.

The music then switches to the iconic 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' song as the scene cuts to introduce Kartik making his grand entry with Rajpal Yadav.

The upcoming film will have Rajpal reprising his role from the first installment as Chhota Pandit.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series, the horror comedy-drama, which also features Tabu, will hit theatres on May 20, 2022.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' was initially scheduled to release in July 2020, however, the release was postponed due to COVID-19. Then, it was slated to release on March 25 but was pushed to May to avoid a clash with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)