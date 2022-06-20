The Delhi-based YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, on his Instagram account, shared a heartfelt note, to thank all his followers as his channel BB Ki Vines completes its 7 years. "7 years of BB Ki Vines.Thanks to everyone who have been a part of this journey. Every comment and share has helped me improve as an artist. Every criticism has shaped me personally. I might be inconsistent, but I promise to deliver better each time. Just stay with me and I won't disappoint. A tight hug to all my lovelies (hate the word 'fan') for all their patience and trust. You know who you are! #7YearsOfBBKV" Bhuvan Bam wrote in the caption. Taaza Khabar Teaser: Bhuvan Bam Stars As Vasya In His OTT Debut Series; Filming Of The Disney+ Hotstar Show Goes On Floors (Watch Video).

In the picture, the YouTuber can be seen posing backwards in a Manchester City Football Jersey with his name written on it, and many fans asked the Dhindora web series actor if he is a Manchester City fan? BB ki vines is India's one of the most loved YouTube channels, solely operated by Bhuvan Bam. With over 25 million subscribers on YouTube, 'BB Ki Vines' is among the top 5 Indian YouTube channels. Soon after Bhuvan shared the post, all his 'lovelies' (as he hates the word 'FAN') flooded into the comment section and praised the YouTuber for entertaining them. Bhuvan Bam Apologises After Outrage Over His Video Allegedly Mocking ‘Pahadi’ Women (View Post).

Check Out Bhuvan Bam's Instagram Post Below:

"I love you BB.... Keep growing... It's been 7 years. N lot more to come ... Will be with you always . Tight hug" a user commented on the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhuvan Bam recently announced his digital debut web series 'Taaza Khabar' which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar and is currently under production. Earlier the YouTuber was seen in his home production web series 'Dhindora' which streamed on 'BB Ki Vines' YouTube channel.

