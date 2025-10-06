In today’s social media era, any content you create that adds value to someone’s life can be rewarded. It’s not just Bollywood stars or national team cricketers, digital creators are also earning big for their work. According to a report in Tech Informer, based on insights from My Jar Blog, popular content creator Tanmay Bhat has emerged as India’s richest YouTuber, with an estimated net worth of INR 665 crore! ‘Be Ready for One More Case’ Yuzvendra Chahal Jokes After Comedian Samay Raina Takes Subtle Digs at Cricketer’s Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma in Ad With RJ Mahvash (Watch Video).

Tanmay Bhat Richest YouTuber in India with INR 665 Crore Net worth!

From leaving us in splits with hilarious videos on All India Bakchod (AIB) to keeping us entertained nonstop during the dark days of the Covid-19 lockdown, Tanmay Bhat has undeniably established himself as one of the most beloved content creators in India. The 38-year-old has come a long way and continues to delight fans with his funny reaction videos on his channel alongside his friends.

According to the latest rankings by Tech Informer, Tanmay Bhat is now India’s richest YouTuber, with a staggering net worth of ₹665 crore. Fan-favourite creators like CarryMinati, Samay Raina, and BeerBiceps have also secured spots in the top 10 list.

Technical Guruji, Samay Raina, and CarryMinati Secure Top Spots in Richest Indian YouTubers Rankings

The list of India’s top 10 richest YouTubers features a mix of popular creators from comedy, vlogging, and podcasting. According to Tech Informer, the richest YouTubers in India are:

Tanmay Bhat - INR 665 crore

Technical Guruji aka Gaurav Chaudhary - INR 356 crore

Samay Raina - INR 140 crore

Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar - INR 131 crore

BB Ki Vines aka Bhuvan Bam - INR 122 crore

Amit Bhadana - INR 80 crore

Triggered Insaan aka Nischay Malhan - INR 65 crore

Dhruv Rathee - INR 60 crore

BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia - INR 58 crore

Sourav Joshi Vlogs - INR 50 crore

Top 20 Richest YouTubers in India

Who is Tanmay Bhat?

Tanmay Bhat is not your typical stand-up comedian or streamer. He is best known as the co-founder of the comedy collective All India Bakchod (AIB), which he started with Gursimran Khamba in 2012. However, his journey took a sharp turn when AIB dissolved in 2018 following a highly controversial roast special featuring Anveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Karan Johar.

Tanmay later rebuilt his career from scratch through his signature, engaging videos on YouTube. He also produces sketches, hosts shows and events, and collaborates with brands—all of which contribute significantly to his earnings. Currently, he has 5.2 million subscribers on YouTube and 2 million followers on Instagram.

Tanmay Bhat Reacts to Being India’s Richest YouTuber

Guess what? Tanmay Bhat has reacted to the report naming him the richest YouTuber in India, and we guarantee his reaction will leave you in splits. Commenting under an X (formerly Twitter) post, he wrote, "Bhai itne paise hote toh YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota." His reaction quickly went viral, with netizens adding even more hilarious comments under it. One of them wrote, "Bhat Raj Shamani ko thoda bohot dedo, wo ye list mein nahi hain." Comedian Samay Raina’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Joke Tagging Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Online Buzz; Dhanashree Verma’s Indirect Reaction Goes Viral (View Posts).

Tanmay Bhat Reacts to Being Named India’s Richest YouTuber

Bhai itne paide hote toh main YouTube membership nahi beach raha hota 🤣 — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) October 4, 2025

The list also included names like Ashish Chanchlani, Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Best, Sandeep Maheshwari, Harsh Beniwal and Prajakta Koli.

