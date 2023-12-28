Los Angeles [US], December 28 (ANI): American actor Billie Lourd paid an emotional tribute to her mother and American actor Carrie Fisher seven years after her death, Deadline reported.

The 'Scream Queens' actor took to X and shared a throwback picture with her mother, where young Billie can be seen playing on the beach. She wrote, "It has been 7 years since my mom died, but who's counting?? Me, I guess?) Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief."

https://twitter.com/praisethelourd/status/1740071571723841779

She added, "Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once."

She continued, "This year, when I woke up, I felt grateful--or griefful, if you will. Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last."

"I laughed at myself, then cried more because I was laughing. I felt my mom's presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day," she added.

"The kind of warmth where you unknowingly close your eyes and take a slow breath through your nose and grin."

She concluded, "I miss her every day but the cliche is also true--she is with me every day; she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy. As I tell my son, she lives in the stars, and she damn sure makes my life sparkle. Sending my love to all my griefers out there. And I'm hoping everyone can feel a little sparkle of grief among all the feelings grief inevitably brings."

As per Deadline, Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016, at the age of 60, following a medical issue aboard a trip from London to Los Angeles. (ANI)

