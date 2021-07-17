Billie Lourd, the new and rising talent in Hollywood, celebrates her birthday on July 17. She's a star kid with connections to the famous Star Wars series. Yes, you guessed it right. She's the daughter of the late actress, Carrie Fisher and her godmother is none other than the brilliant Meryl Streep. Billie gained popularity after starring in the horror-comedy series, Scream Queens and has been working hard towards achieving stardom ever since. Besides sharpening her already good acting skills, Lourd is also working towards her personal grooming, impressing us with all her red carpet attempts. Ticket To Paradise: Billie Lourd Boards George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Film at Universal.

Billie Lourd has certainly come a long way since her debut in the industry. Those cute LBDs and shimmery gowns have wowed us time and again. For someone who has a penchant for girly dresses, Lourd has an affinity towards a dark colour palette. She rarely picks a lighter or a pastel shade but whenever she does, she ensures that she nails it to the hilt. A red carpet darling, Lourd has mastered the art of dressing and continues to polish it even today. With her sharp features and adorable personality, she is always able to pull off any attire that her stylist suggests.

On Billie Lourd's 29th birthday this year, we take the opportunity to present some of her best red carpet moments.

If We Had to Pick the Best Little White Dress!

Billie Lourd (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Monochrome Stripes Never Looked So Good Before

Billie Lourd (Photo Credits: Instagram)

White and Black Makes For an Evergreen Combination

Billie Lourd (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Damn!

Billie Lourd (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cute and Charming!

Billie Lourd (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Met Gala Appearance Done Right!

Billie Lourd (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When in Doubt, Wear Black!

Billie Lourd (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Billie Lourd will be next seen in American Horror Stories, a genre that she's well acquainted with. She will join a host of other celebrity names and the official announcement was recently made via a new teaser. Well, we don't know about you but we certainly can't wait to watch her new outing. But until then, here's wishing her tons of happiness and an eventful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Billie Lourd.

