The late Carrie Fisher is set to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and her daughter Billie Lourd is trying her best to make sure that the event honours the star in the best way possible. However, Lourd has revealed that she decided to not invite Fisher's siblings because she didn't appreciate how they decided to capitalise on the late actress' death. Billie Lourd Shares Dreamy Pictures As She Ties the Knot With Austen Rydell at Mexico.

Check Out Billie Lourd's Comments:

Billie Lourd says she didn’t invite Carrie Fisher’s siblings to her Walk of Fame ceremony because they capitalized on her death through interviews and book deals. “Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my… pic.twitter.com/XC3Ava6Zoz — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 3, 2023

