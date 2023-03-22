Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Bold, sassy, indomitable... these are the adjectives that befit Kangana Ranaut. When it comes to fashion, the 'Queen' of the silver screen is like water. She could look equally bold in a pantsuit and saree.

Very few actors in Bollywood have such ease when it comes to sartorial choices. From Linen to Kanjivaram sarees, Kangana has a penchant for the six yards. Apart from sarees, she is seen wearing salwar kameez and kurta-pyjamas a lot. But even her critics would agree on one thing, no one can sport sarees with grace as airport looks as Kangana does. Ahead of her birthday on Thursday, let's celebrate Kangana and her traditional fashion choices...

In this ruffled sea-green saree, Kangana oozes oomph. It's stylish as well as trendy. The fashionista chose minimal accessories to complete the look. She lets her hairdo make all the noise.

A simple linen saree, an oversized shade and earrings, a bindi... simplicity at its best and Kangana knows how to spin the heads with elegance.

The Himachal woman shines in this picture. She looks like a woman next door. Interestingly, Kangana has worn an ensemble comprising three vibrant colours: purple, red, and lemon yellow. Yet she only sparkles in this homely attire.

A simple floral printed yellow Salwar Kameez could look beautiful without the glitz. Look at Kangana in this picture. She completed the look with jhumkas.

Kangana's trick to six yards could be suggested here. With sarees, she experiments with her hairdo. The curly-haired beauty goes for straightened short hair with this vibrant parrot-green saree.

Wishing the fashion queen a very happy birthday in advance. May she keep amaze us with her impeccable fashion game. (ANI)

