Gudi Padwa, the traditional Maharashtrian festival, is a time of joy, celebration, and vibrant festivities. As families come together to mark the new year, the beauty of the saree becomes an unmistakable part of the occasion. Bollywood, with its dazzling array of fashion icons, greatly influences the saree trends we see today, making it the perfect inspiration for Gudi Padwa ensembles. Gudi Padwa 2025 Wishes and Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, Gudhi Padva Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Marathi New Year.

Bollywood celebrities often showcase sarees that blend traditional charm with modern aesthetics. From elegant drapes to rich fabrics, the iconic silhouettes capture eyes and hearts alike. Choosing a saree for Gudi Padwa that reflects the spirit of the festival can truly elevate your festive look. Think of rich colours like deep reds, vibrant yellows, and royal greens, which not only symbolize prosperity but also resonate with the energy of the celebrations. To check out some of the stunning sarees donned by our B-town beauties, keep scrolling!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The artistry of sarees worn by these stars often features intricate embroidery, exquisite motifs, and detailed embellishments that pay homage to cultural heritage while embracing a contemporary twist. Light silk, cotton, and georgette fabrics make excellent choices, ensuring comfort and ease while you bask in the festivities. Gudi Padwa 2025: Why Are Neem and Jaggery Served As Prasad on Marathi New Year? 5 Health Benefits of Consuming the Bitter and Sweet Duo.

Pair your saree with traditional jewellery and accessories to complete the look. Whether you opt for a classic style or an innovative draping technique, drawing inspiration from your favourite Bollywood celebs can help you shine this Gudi Padwa, celebrating the essence of tradition and modernity woven into every thread.

