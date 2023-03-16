Actress Kangana Ranaut has claimed that the info-based website Wikipedia has been "totally hijacked by Leftists" as the information about her birthday and background is "warped". Kangana took to Instagram stories and said that her birthday falls on March 23 and not the given date on the website which states it is on March 20. Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut Pens Heartfelt Note For Co-Star Raghava Lawrence as She Wraps the Shoot of Her Film.

The actress wrote: "Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists, most of the information about me like my birthday or my height or background is totally wrong ... no matter how much we try to rectify it, it's warped again. She added: "Anyway many radio channels, fans clubs, and well wishers start to send birthday greetings on 20th March..."

On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for Chandramukhi 2. She also has Emergency, Tejas, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda' and The Incarnation: Sita lined up.

