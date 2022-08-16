Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): Kenya Barris, the creator of ABC's Black-ish, is set to write and direct the upcoming "Wizard of Oz remake" for Warner Bros.

According to Variety, the "Wizard of Oz" reinterpretation, which will not be part of New Line's previously announced Oz remake, will be written and directed by the "Black-ish" writer.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: From Main Khiladi Tu Anari to Kurbaan Hua - 5 Popular Songs of Bollywood's Nawab (Watch Videos).

The story is completely separate from New Line's previously announced retelling of "The Wizard of Oz" with "fresh take" on Dorothy and the Land of Oz. New Line's version will be directed by Nicole Kassell ("Watchmen") and no specifics about Barris's version have been revealed.

Both projects are based on L. Frank Baum's well-known book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," has been recounted numerous times on television and in motion pictures over the years, with the most well-known version being the vintage musical from 1939 starring Judy Garland.

Also Read | Raju Srivastava Health Update: Popular Comedian-Actor Continues to Be on Life Support in ICU.

It centres on Dorothy, a farm girl from Kansas who gets caught in a tornado and ends up with her dog Toto in the vivid Land of Oz.

Barris is wrapping up production on his debut feature film, "You People," for Netflix before heading to see 'The Wizard of Oz'. The story, from a screenplay Barris wrote with Jonah Hill,revolves around a new couple and their families as they reckon with modern love amid culture clashes, societal expectations and generational differences, the Variety reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)