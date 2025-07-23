New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's sports-drama film "F1" has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office, Warner Bros India has announced.

The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski of "Top Gun: Maverick" fame, made its debut in Indian cinema halls on June 27.

The studio shared the film's latest gross box office collection (GBOC) numbers on its social media handles.

"No pit stops. No slowing down. Just full throttle at the Indian Box Office!," the studio posted on X.

In "F1", Pitt essays the role of Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One driver who, after a near-fatal crash and a 30-year absence, returns to the sport to mentor a young hotshot and help save his friend's struggling team from collapse, according to the official logline of the film.

The film is the third Hollywood film in the year 2025 to reach the Rs 100 crore club after "Jurassic World Rebirth" and "Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning".

"F1" is produced by Pitt alongside Lewis Hamilton, Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

It also features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in pivotal roles. PTI

