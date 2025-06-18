Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (MI8)starring Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, released in the theatres in India on May 17, 2025, followed by a worldwide release on May 23. The action thriller directed by Christopher McQuarrie marks the end of the much-loved spy franchise Mission: Impossible, which started over three decades ago in 1996. Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt returned ONE LAST TIME for another daring mission to save the Earth's fate. The movie received a mixed response from critics and fans alike. Apart from that, the movie has been performing strongly at the box office and as per a recent report, MI8 has crossed USD 500 million globally. ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ Movie Review: Tom Cruise and the Big Action Scenes Save the Day, Hopefully Not One Last Time! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Mission: Impossible – the Final Reckoning’ Collects USD 500 Million Globally

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff has finally crossed the USD 500 million mark at the global box office. The movie, backed by Paramount Pictures, TC Productions and Skydance Media, was reportedly made on a budget of USD 300- 400 million and has now crossed the USD 500 million (approx INR 3,860 crore) globally, according to a report by Sacnilk Entertainment. This includes USD 340.5 million from the overseas market and USD 167.6 million from North America.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’:

MI8 recently overtook the lifetime collections of the first Mission: Impossible film (USD 457.7 million) and Mission: Impossible 3 (USD 398.5 million). With the current pace, The Final Reckoning will soon surpass the earnings of 2023's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning (USD 571.12 million). However, the record for the highest-grossing film in the beloved franchise is held by Mission: Impossible - Fallout with USD 824.17 million.

