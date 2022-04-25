Los Angeles, Apr 25 (PTI) Pop star Britney Spears says she has decided to take a break from social media.

Spears announced the hiatus in a post on her official account on photo-video sharing platform Instagram.

“I'm going on a social media hiatus for a little while ! I send my love and God bless you all," the 40-year-old singer wrote.

The post was accompanied with a video of a baby lounging in a chair wearing sunglasses, a robe and rollers in their hair.

Spears' social media break comes almost two weeks after she and fiance, Sam Asghari announced that they were expecting their first child together. PTI

