Director Jon M Chu, acclaimed for directing the hit rom-com Crazy Rich Asians and the upcoming musical fantasy Wicked, is set to bring Britney Spears’ biography, ‘The Woman in Me’, to the big screen. The announcement came in August 2024, confirming that the 45-year-old filmmaker will helm the much-anticipated project. According to recent reports, Selena Gomez and Natalie Portman are among the frontrunners being considered to portray the ‘Princess of Pop’. Emma Roberts Expresses Excitement Over Britney Spears Biopic Rumours, Calls It ‘My Dream Role’.

A source shared with Life & Style, “Britney adores Natalie Portman and thinks she’s such an incredible actress, she’d love to see her cast and thinks with the right make-up artist she could easily be transformed. The same goes for Selena Gomez. She’s someone Britney loves as a person and as an artist, she thinks she’s mighty talented and knows she’d also have her own history as a child star to draw on, which would make things easier.” Britney Spears’ Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ To Be Adapted Into Film by Director Jon M Chu.

Iconic Throwback Moment - Britney Spears & Michael Jackson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Speaking about the project’s early development, Jon M Chu told Billboard, “I haven’t really started anything fully yet, but she will be very involved in this. I have ideas and things, an approach, but it’s very early,” as quoted by Life & Style. While fans eagerly await further updates, no official casting announcement has been made for Britney Spears’ biopic yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2025 08:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).