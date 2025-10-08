Paris Fashion Week 2025 got a heavy dose of Bollywood glamour this year, thanks to Janhvi Kapoor made waves with her chic appearances and bold fashion choices. From paying homage to Britney Spears to being spotted on a romantic Paris stroll with Shikhar Pahariya, the actress had all eyes on her. Paris Fashion Week 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez Steals the Spotlight, Shares Warm Hug With David Beckham As Victoria Beckham Praises Her Stunning All-Black Look (Watch Video)

Janhvi Kapoor Channels Britney Spears

Janhvi, who’s been on a roll with her global style statements, attended Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase looking every bit the modern-day pop princess. Styled by her cousin Rhea Kapoor, she wore a full Miu Miu ensemble featuring a pleated mini kilt, polo shirt, and a brown leather jacket. The look was completed with pointed kitten slingback heels, knee-high socks a nod to Britney Spears’ iconic schoolgirl style and dark black frames. “It’s my homage to Britney Spears,” Janhvi told British Vogue, adding, “I’ve never met anyone who isn’t… and if I did, I would treat them with suspicion.”

Janhvi Kapoor Joins Kylie Jenner, Emma Watson at Miu Miu Show

At the Miu Miu show, Janhvi shared the front row with international stars like Kylie Jenner, Emma Watson, Emma Corrin and Laura Harrier, cementing her spot among global fashion icons. Talking about her love for the brand, she said, “It’s so young and fresh. It always has this classic energy, but it’s still so youthful.” Earlier at another Paris event, the Param Sundari actress turned heads in an archival John Galliano ‘Scissor-Pleat’ dress from the designer’s 1986 debut collection Fallen Angels, once again proving her flair for vintage couture. Celine Paris Fashion Week 2025: BTS’ V Turns Heads With Stylish Look and Sweet Gesture Towards Uma Thurman Winning Hearts (Watch Video)

Janhvi Kapoor Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Moments

But her Paris trip wasn’t just about work. Speaking to the publication, she shared a glimpse of her downtime: “I’m so close with my team – we’re all going to Loulou for lunch after this. I’ve been stuffing my face with spaghetti, caviar and Bellinis. I should try and fit in a workout at some point before the show. But realistically, I’m not going to do that,” she joked.

Janhvi Kapoor Shops at Hermes Paris With Shikhar Pahariya – Watch

Janhvi Kapoor Spotted With Shikhar Pahariya

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted enjoying a romantic walk through the streets of Paris, hand-in-hand, after shopping at the iconic Hermès store. Their pictures quickly went viral, with fans swooning over the couple’s chemistry. However, not all reactions were positive. As always, the internet had mixed opinions. While many praised her bold tribute to Britney Spears, others trolled her for “trying too hard.” Some social media users commented, “wannabe Kylie”, while another wrote, “Plot twist: She did not have a single bite from the spaghetti.” A few even took jabs at her acting career, calling her a “flop actress.” Paris Fashion Week 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Dazzles in Manish Malhotra’s Diamond-Embellished Black Ensemble at L’Oreal Show (See Pics)

Janhvi Kapoor’s Work

Despite the trolls, Janhvi’s Paris appearances have undeniably reinforced her status as one of India’s most fashion-forward stars someone unafraid to experiment and own her individuality on the global stage. On the professional front, Janhvi continues to stay busy with multiple upcoming projects, including Peddi alongside Ram Charan, following the success of Param Sundari, Homebound and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

