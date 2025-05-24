Los Angeles, May 24: Pop icon Britney Spears was reprimanded in-flight over her behaviour. Multiple sources confirmed that while traveling from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles with her security, the singer was drinking alcohol and lit a cigarette during the flight, which is a violation of federal aviation regulations, reports people.com. The move alarmed flight attendants on the charter plane, who said that Spears put out the cigarette. Regardless, authorities were contacted mid-flight.

When the plane landed, the “Toxic” hitmaker was met by authorities and warned about her in-flight conduct, and was then free to leave, reports people.com. "This is not her first warning," a source told the portal. Britney Spears Biopic: Selena Gomez and Natalie Portman Among Top Contenders To Portray the ‘Princess of Pop’ In Jon M Chu’s Film – Reports.

The source added: "She doesn’t exactly follow the rules." Public charter operator JSX, that Spears was aboard, has no comment regarding the incident, while a representative for the singer did not return a request for comment.

Spears was under a conservatorship for 13 years following mental health concerns after a series of troubling incidents in the early 2000s. Her father Jamie served as the conservator of her estate. She successfully petitioned the court to terminate the conservatorship in November 2021. Britney Spears Opens Up About Moving to Mexico to Escape Paparazzi's Cruelty; Says 'It Hurts My Feelings'.

Since the conservatorship ended, Spears has released her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me. In the tell-all book, she spoke about her childhood, her relationship with Justin Timberlake, dancing with a snake during the 2001 MTV VMAs and other anecdotes about her life in the spotlight. Ahead of Spears' book release, the singer talked about moving on from the conservatorship that oversaw her life from 2008 to 2021.

"Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” she said about reclaiming her voice. After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life," Spears added.

