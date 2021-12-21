Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): The fight is still on. Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears, who was suspended by a judge from the pop singer's conservatorship, has now requested his daughter to pay his legal fees.

According to Variety, Jamie filed documents in court last week to seek the law's "confirmation, authorization and direction" for his daughter's estate to pay the lawyers who are "participating in proceedings concerning Jamie's ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up" the conservatorship.

During the 13-year-long conservatorship, Britney was required to pay all of her father's legal bills, while he was serving as her conservator.

Reportedly Jamie's lawyer charges around USD 1,200 per hour.

Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November when Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny approved the former's father Jamie's petition to end the legal arrangement.

Britney was first placed under conservatorship in 2008 with her father, Jamie, overseeing his daughter by the terms of the court-ordered arrangement. On September 29, about one month before the conservatorship was terminated, her father was suspended when Judge Penny ruled the situation was "untenable."

The conservatorship saw largely no movement for over a decade, although court documents revealed that the singer was unhappy and trying to get out of the arrangement for years prior despite her conservators stating otherwise. (ANI)

