New York, Apr 3 (AP) Bruce Springsteen knows what Bruce Springsteen fans want. And that's more Bruce Springsteen.

The Boss will release seven new studio albums, titled “Tracks II: The Lost Albums,” on June 27. It will contain material written and re-recorded between 1983 and 2018.

The news arrived on Thursday morning via Instagram. The 83-song collection is mostly previously unreleased tracks, 74 of them never-before-heard songs, in a box set that includes a 100-page hardcover book.

In a short video clip posted to the social media platform, Springsteen explains that during the COVID-19 pandemic, he began completing “everything I had in my vault,” he says. “The Lost Albums are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released.”

Springsteen first teased the records on Wednesday morning. A short video posted to his Instagram account revealed that something called “The Lost Albums" was forthcoming, along with Thursday's date, April 3, 2025. The clip also featured text that read “What was lost has been found.”

The caption urged his followers to head to www.lostalbums.net. It led to a subscription webpage and featured the dates “1983-2018."

“Tracks ll" follows his first “Tracks” volume. Released in 1998, it was a 4-CD, 66-song collection of unreleased material.

Springsteen released his last studio album, “Only the Strong Survive,” in 2022. It was a collection of covers, the Boss taking on classics from the Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes, Frankie Wilson, Jimmy Ruffin and others.

The late soul legend Sam Moore, a frequent Springsteen collaborator, sang on two of the cuts.

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen said in a statement at the time. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?"

Next month, Springsteen and the E Street band will embark on a tour of Europe and the U K, beginning May 17 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England, and concluding on July 3 in Milan, Italy, at the San Siro Stadium. (AP)

