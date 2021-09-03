Washington [US], September 3 (ANI): The much-popular band BTS is all set to appear with 'Coldplay's fame Chris Martin on a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series 'Released' on Thursday.

Variety reported that the special episode will air on September 9, Thursday at 11:45 PM ET, which will lead directly into the premiere of 'BTS 'Permission to Dance' MV (Shorts Challenge ver.)' on September 10 at Midnight ET.

BTS and Chris will appear together for a conversation on what inspired the '#PermissiontoDance' challenge on YouTube Shorts, among other topics.

The episode will also showcase the shortlisted Shorts from the challenge created by BTS fans around the world including the countries US, India, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and others.

For the unversed, the Shorts three-week challenge was started on July 23. BTS encouraged their fans and followers to make 15-second YouTube Shorts videos incorporating the 'International Sign' gestures for 'Joy', 'Dance', and 'Peace', that were featured in the 'Permission to Dance' music video, remixed with their own style. (ANI)

