Money Heist had its first five episodes of its final season premiere and fans are going crazy behind it. The first part of the final season features our gang facing an all-out war while the Professor is trying to save himself. The more melodramatic sense of the show takes a back seat for more action in the first five episodes and oh do they deliver. Fans of Money Heist surely prepared themselves for certain character deaths but none like the ones that hit them in these first five episodes. So with this out of the way, let’s take a look at who dies in the mid-season finale of Money Heist. Money Heist: Mumbai Police’s Khakhi Band Performs to ‘Bella Ciao’ and It’s the Video to Watch Today!

The final episode features an epic face-off between our gang and the armed forces of Spain. In that face-off we are served with the traumatic death of the fan favorite character Tokyo. This death surely will hit the hearts of fans due to how attached they were to the character. In an effort to get her team out to safety and buy them some time, Tokyo stays back in the pantry to face the military. She soon gets outgunned and outmatched and realises that she has nowhere to go. Rio then tells The Professor over the radio that it is time for her to be his guardian angel and bids farewell to her lover Rio. Money Heist 5: Jaipur Company Gives Employees a Day Off To Binge-Watch New Season of Netflix Show; Letter Goes Viral.

She then gets hit by military guns and falls to the floor. When they go to inspect her body they find out that she unpinned the grenades on her pack which go off and kill the military and Tokyo immediately. The season ends with the gang mourning Rio’s death while the release date for the final few episodes flashes over the screen. With how the mid-season ends, it feels like the show is setting up for the gang avenging Tokyo’s death and going after the armed forces. There is a high chance that the Professor and Rio would take more charge, though we can also expect more major casualties.

Whatever it may be, fans are heartbroken and excited to witness the finale of their favorite show. Money Heist Season 5 is streaming now on Netflix with the second part of the final season slated to drop on December 3, 2021. The series stars Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga, Mario de la Rosa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2021 08:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).