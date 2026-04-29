Home

Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | 'Candy And The Pizza Ggirl' Team Open Up About Their Film Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. 'Candy And The Pizza Ggirl', a new movie by Akkhil Kapur, was recently released on Prime Video.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): 'Candy And The Pizza Ggirl', a new movie by Akkhil Kapur, was recently released on Prime Video.

The film's cast sat down with ANI and shared their experience working on the project.

Also Read | Rebel Wilson Sticks to Her Statement, Denies Bullying Charlotte MacInnes in Defamation Case.

Dara Sandhu said, "It's been a crazy journey all along right from the first when we envisioned it to the eventual release. It's a chaotic, funny ride."

Priya Banerjee added, "My character is actually quite crazy... there is so much confusion throughout the night in the lives of these four characters. It's such a movie that you won't be able to explain. It's literally madness throughout. Each and every character has some weird nuances about themselves."

Also Read | Viral Video of 'Aashiqui' Star Rahul Roy Sparks Concern; Fans Call Out 'Forced' Social Media Reels (Watch).

The film has a quirky mix of dark comedy and offbeat storytelling.

'Candy And The Pizza Ggirl' will always remain special for Shivani Singh as it's her first film.

"This is my first movie and my first experience. I had loads of fun. I gave that audition, and the very next day I met Akkhil and the writer. They narrated the film to me, and it was honestly so much fun listening to it. We had a really great conversation, and I was able to truly understand the part. The meeting just felt so easy and enjoyable. After I went back, they called me and said, "You are Candy. You fit it so perfectly." I was like, really? And I was just super excited," she added.

Ninad Kamat shared, "I liked the script. It was a very different character that I had never been offered It was such an interesting character that it was impossible not to say."

Presented by Elefante Blanco Pictures in association with India Film Factory, the film is produced by Poonam Kapur, Akkhil Kapur, Shiva Malani, Aaryaan Saxena, and Rajlakshmi Manas Barua under the Full Moon Studioz banner. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)