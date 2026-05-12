Entertainment News | Cannes 2026: From Balan to Restored Classic Amma Ariyan, Take a Look at Indian Cinema Representation in This Film Festival

Cannes [France], May 12 (ANI): The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is set to take place in France from May 12 to 23 (France local time). This film festival is considered to be one of the prestigious platforms for filmmakers and producers to launch their films, driving global media attention and industry prestige.

Each year is marked by several screenings of Indian films and the arrival of Indian celebrities. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, numerous Indian stars have graced the red carpet from time to time to present Indian cinema at this international film festival. Apart from this, the Indian film screenings are also one of the major parts of the Indian cinema representation at Cannes.

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This year, the Cannes Film Festival 2026 is set to see a strong presence from India, with a mix of regional cinema, filmmakers, and actors expected to attend the global event.

In the series, the primary is the 'Manjummal Boys' director Chidambaram's upcoming film 'Balan', which is set to be showcased with a market screening at the Marche du Film on May 14.

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KVN Productions shared the announcement on their Instagram handle, "Taking Balan: The Boy to the world stage. The film will be showcased with a Market Screening at the Marche du Film during the Cannes Film Festival on the 14th May."

In the category of Cannes Classics, Film Heritage Foundation is set to return for the fifth consecutive year with the 4K restoration of late filmmaker John Abraham's 'Amma Ariyan' (Report to Mother, 1986).

The cult Malayalam masterpiece is the only Indian feature film to be selected this year for a world premiere at the prestigious festival, marking a momentous occasion for the Indian film and entertainment industry.

"Set against the political turbulence of 1970s Kerala, it follows Purushan, who sets out to inform a mother of her son's death, gathering companions along the way in a journey that becomes both personal and political. Blending documentary and fiction through a non-linear narrative, the film unfolds as a letter from a son to his mother- an intimate and expansive meditation on memory, ideology and resistance," read the official logline, as per the press release.

The Hindi-Kannada film 'September 21' has also been officially selected for the Marche du Film at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026. Directed by Karen Kshiti Suvarna, the film stars Priyanka Upendra, Pravin Singh Sisodia, Zarina Wahab, Ajith Shidhaye, and Amit Behl.

The film follows a father living with dementia and a son forced to choose between his ambitions and his responsibility toward family.

Produced by Visica Films, FMD Productions, and HumaraMovie with Filmsmax, 'September 21' will release on May 22, 2026.

'Shadows of the Moonless Nights', a short film by a student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has also been selected for La Cinef Competitive section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra's debut production 'Gudgudi' is set to be screened at the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The film has been officially selected under the Marche du Film segment, marking a major milestone for Chhabra on the heels of the success of the 'Dhurandhar' franchise.

The casting director shared the announcement on his Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXJwyzFDKuJ/?

In terms of guests, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will also be part of the festival as a member of India's official delegation. He will represent the country in his role as the director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Marathi cinema will also be seen at Cannes this year. Veteran actors Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf, along with actress Prajakta Mali and producer Kedar Joshi, are expected to attend. The group, as per a release, plans to appear in traditional Marathi attire, presenting their regional identity at the global event.

Gujarati cinema will have representation through actor-producer Mansi Parekh, who will attend with singer and producer Parthiv Gohil. Their presence reflects the growing interest of Gujarati cinema in reaching wider audiences. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will return as a global ambassador for L'Oreal.

Actress Alia Bhatt is also expected to attend the festival. She also offered fans a stylish glimpse into her journey to the French Riviera through a playful Instagram story shared while travelling today ahead of the Cannes curtain raiser.

In the post, Bhatt was seen seated inside an aeroplane, embracing a relaxed yet polished travel aesthetic. She wore a pink baseball cap embroidered with the phrase "tinted and unbothered" and held a lip product from L'Oreal Paris, which she tagged in the story, highlighting her association with the global beauty brand.

Adding a touch of humour to the update, the actor captioned the story "stain alive," a playful reference to the 'Stayin' Alive classic by the Bee Gees, which also featured as the background music for the clip.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival will begin today and will end on May 23, 2026, in Cannes, France. It will feature over 20 films in competition for the Palme d'Or, including major international auteurs. (ANI)

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