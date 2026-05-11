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NBC’s Savannah Guthrie is set to lead the television adaptation of the popular digital puzzle "Wordle". The journalist shared the news during Monday's episode of the Today show alongside executive producer Jimmy Fallon. The project, which has been in development since late 2025, marks Guthrie's return to the game show genre following her two-week guest-hosting stint on Jeopardy! in 2021.

A Collaborative Production

The announcement confirmed months of industry speculation regarding the partnership between the Today co-anchor and the Tonight Show host. Fallon, 51, noted that Guthrie was the top choice for the role due to her experience in live broadcasting and her personal affinity for the game. Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Savannah Guthrie Leaves ‘Today’ Mid-Show, Sparking Search Speculation (Watch Video).

Savannah Guthrie To Begin Filming the ‘Wordle’ Game Show This Summer

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"We’ve been holding in a secret between us for a long time now," Guthrie said during the broadcast. Fallon added, "I’m so happy it’s you - we were looking for the perfect host for this. We needed someone who looks like they play Wordle, someone who knows how to run a show. We did the pilot, and you were amazing." The show is based on the New York Times daily word game that became a global phenomenon. Production is scheduled to begin this summer.

Savannah Guthrie's Return to the Newsroom

Guthrie's transition into the new hosting role comes shortly after her return to the Today show in April. The 54-year-old had taken an extended leave of absence to manage a private family crisis following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Upon her return to Studio 1A alongside co-host Craig Melvin, Guthrie told viewers, "Well, ready or not, here we go! Let’s do the news." Since then, she has resumed her regular duties while maintaining a public dialogue about her family's search efforts. Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Tipster Claims Missing Mother of Savannah Guthrie Is in Mexico’s Sonora.

Savannah Guthrie's Post on Mother's Day for Nancy Guthrie

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Ongoing Search for Nancy Guthrie

The announcement coincided with Mother's Day weekend, a period marked by personal tributes from Guthrie's family. Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Arizona home in January. Despite months of searching, her whereabouts remain unknown. In a February video update, Guthrie shared the difficulty of the situation, stating that the matriarch "may already be lost". She noted, "If this is what is to be, then we will accept it, but we need to know where she is." During Monday's announcement, Guthrie wore a yellow dress, a colour she has previously used to symbolise hope and support for her mother's return. On Instagram, Guthrie's husband, Michael Feldman, praised her resilience, calling her "the strongest person" in an emotional post shared on Sunday. Guthrie herself posted a tribute over the weekend, writing, "We miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Savannah Guthrie). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2026 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).