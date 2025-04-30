Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Riteish Deshmukh is set to play the role of an antagonist, a corrupt politician, in the upcoming film Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

After an impressive performance as the antagonist in 'Ek Villian' and 'Marjaavaan', the fans of the 'Ved' actor are eagerly waiting for his next film 'Raid 2' which features him as a corrupt politician.

Also Read | Sunny Deol Celebrates 32 Years of ‘Damini’, Expresses Gratitude for Being Part of a Story That Stood for Justice (Watch Video).

For the actor, the film's script is a major factor for him to decide if he wants to don a negative role in it or not.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Riteish Deshmukh shared that he often focuses on the emotional graph of his character while reading the script.

Also Read | 'Vvan' Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Sidharth Malhotra in Folk Thriller (Watch Video).

"I should like the story and then I should like the character. What am I doing in the film? And it is very important for me to have an emotional graph of the character, which was in Ek Villain, which was in Marjawa and I think which is also in Raid 2," said Riteish.

The actor also revealed that he has rejected at least 10-12 films in which he was offered a negative role.

"It is not that I have ever thought that I have to play the role of an antagonist or do films. That depends on the film. There were at least 10-12 films in between to which I said no, in which there was the role of an antagonist because I did not like that story. It is not that I have to play the role of an antagonist or play the role of a big hero," added Riteish.

The 'Ved' actor also shared his experience working with the Raid director Raj Kumar Gupta. After working with him in TV series 'Pill', Riteish said that he trusts Raj so much that never questions his judgements by watching the monitor or participating in the edit department of the production.

"There is a trust factor. I did Pill series with Raj sir and now when I am doing Raid, I feel that I know for the fact that whatever work I do, I do not need to look at the monitor. Nor do I need to go to the edit to see what work has been done. It is not that I need to go to the edit. But it happens that they say, show some scene," said Riteish Deshmukh.

"I do not see the scene, I do not even look at the monitor because that is how much I trust Raj sir," added the actor.

'Raid 2' also stars Vaani Kapoor in a key role. The movie is slated to release in theatres on May 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)