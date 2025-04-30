Mumbai, April 30: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen sharing screen space with actor Sidharth Malhotra in the folk thriller “Vvan”, which is slated to release next year. The official Instagram handle of Balaji Motion Pictures dropped a haunting teaser, unveiling Tamannaah’s foray into the world of mythology and mysticism. The spine-chilling clip opens with her stepping barefoot onto something sharp, flinching—but undeterred. With a fiery torch in hand, she ventures into the heart of a shadowy forest, setting the tone for a tale shrouded in mystery and magic.

“Rooted in Indian mythology and mysticism, VVAN - Force of the Forrest unfolds a tale straight from the pages of history and folklore. Delighted to welcome @tamannaahspeaks to this powerful narrative — a force in her own right, ready to command the screen like never before Starring @sidmalhotra, Directed by @arunabhkumar and @deepakmishra18 Releasing in theatres in 2026.” ‘Housefull 5’ Teaser: Akshay Kumar Hints At Murder Mystery With a Comic Spin (Watch Video).

Directed by Arunabh Kumar, the project will be made under banners of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, and The Viral Fever (TVF). The actress’s latest release is “Odela 2”, a Telugu supernatural thriller film directed by Ashok Teja. The film stars Tamannaah, Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha in lead roles. ‘Eleven’ Trailer: Naveen Chandra Promises an Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller, Kamal Haasan Unveils Gripping Promo (Watch Video).

The sequel to Odela Railway Station in 2022 centers on the fictional village of the same name. The film portrays how Odela Mallanna Swamy protects his village from evil forces. Talking about Sidharth, he will next be seen in the romantic comedy, "Param Sundari" , which promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari." Scheduled to reach the cinema halls on July 25, the sneak peeks from the shoot of the movie have already piqued the interest of movie buffs.

