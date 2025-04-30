Mumbai, April 30: As 'Damini' marks its 32nd anniversary on April 30, Sunny Deol took a moment to reflect on the film's lasting impact. In a heartfelt social media post, the ‘Gadar’ actor shared his deep gratitude for being part of a project that not only resonated with audiences but also stood as a powerful symbol of justice, courage, and truth. Deol acknowledged the importance of the film’s message and its continued relevance in today’s world. On Wednesday, Sunny posted a video of his iconic scenes, where he delivers the unforgettable lines “Tarikh par Tarik” and “Dhai kilo ka haath.”

For the caption, the 'Jaat' actor wrote, “A film that roared louder than words—Damini still echoes in the hearts of millions. Grateful to be part of a story that stood for justice, courage, and truth. #DaminiAnniversary #TareekhPeTareekh #Grateful #32YearsOfDamini.” 'Border 2': Sunny Deol Begins Shoot for War Drama Co-Starring Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in Dehradun; 'Jaat' Star Shares Video of Beautiful Sunset From Location.

Sunny Deol Celebrates 32 Years of 'Damini'

A film that roared louder than words—Damini still echoes in the hearts of millions. Grateful to be part of a story that stood for justice, courage, and truth. #DaminiAnniversary #TareekhPeTareekh #Grateful #32YearsOfDamini pic.twitter.com/sJJdrjsRSC — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 30, 2025

Fans flocked to the comments section of the post, reminiscing about the film’s impact and Deol’s powerful portrayal of justice and strength. One user wrote, “tareekh pe tareekh my favourite dialogue of your govind Bhai.”

Another said, “Sunny Deol's all cult films stands on his acting, action & his powerful dialogues but the famous dialogue from this film Damini Dhai kilo ka haat we truly experienced in recently blockbuster Jaat what Powerful scenes written by @dongopichand what Powerful action sequences aaj tak life me bahot sari action films dekhi lekin Aisa action aaj tak nahi dekha, I enjoyed it lot. Thank you so much.” ‘Lahore 1947′: Sunny Deol Calls Aamir Khan Productions’ Project ‘Big Film’ of His Career; Actor Also Talks About Making of ‘Jaat’.

“Damini” directed and co-written by Rajkumar Santoshi, starred Meenakshi Seshadri in the title role with Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri. The plot of “Damini” centers on the harrowing journey of the protagonist, who witnesses her housemaid being assaulted by her brother-in-law and his companions. In the face of numerous challenges, she fights for justice with the support of her husband and Govind, a determined lawyer.

Regarded as one of Bollywood’s most impactful woman-centric films, “Damini” continues to be celebrated for its powerful portrayal of resilience and justice. The film was released on 30 April, 1993.

