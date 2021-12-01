Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is extremely happy as her recent outing as a pregnant woman in 'Chhorii' has been receiving praises from the audiences.

"Chhorii is indeed one of the most important films of my career, and the kind of love the film is receiving is super encouraging. I'm really glad that with Chhorii, I could put out a responsible message that is the need of the hour," she said.

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Chhorii' is a horror drama.

Working on the film was not easy for Nushrratt.

"It was equally daunting and enriching experience to single-handedly headline such a film. It will remain one of the most difficult films I've done so far," she added.

Nushrratt will next be seen in 'Janhit Mein Jaari', and 'Ram Setu'. (ANI)

