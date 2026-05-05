Entertainment News | Chidambaran's 'Balan' to Screen at Cannes Film Festival

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 5 (ANI): The 'Manjummal Boys' director Chidambaram's upcoming film 'Balan' is set to be screened at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the KVN Productions shared the announcement that the film will be showcased with a market screening at the Marche du Film during the Cannes Film Festival on May 14.

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"Taking Balan: The Boy to the world stage. The film will be showcased with a Market Screening at the Marche du Film during the Cannes Film Festival on the 14th May," wrote KVN Productions

https://www.instagram.com/p/DX3UCmCEaIo/?

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The director Chidambaram had announced his next project after the critically acclaimed and superhit film 'Manjummal Boys' in 2024. The movie was titled 'Balan'.

The makers announced the film last year with the first-look poster of the movie. The screenplay is penned by Jithy Madhavan, who made his mark with hits 'Romancham' and 'Aavesham'. 'Balan' will feature a completely fresh cast of newcomers, chosen through auditions.

The movie is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banner of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The makers have not revealed the release date of the film.

The poster featured a semi-naked boy who was holding a wooden stick in his right hand against a floral background.

The music of the movie is composed by Sushin Shyam, while the cinematography will be handled by Shyju Khalid. The film will be edited by Vivek Harshan. (ANI)

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