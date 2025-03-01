Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the Government of Karnataka will establish a world-class film city in Mysuru with 150 acres of land already allotted for the project.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFES) at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister emphasized that international film festivals are a reflection of global culture and should be leveraged to create meaningful and impactful cinema.

Also Read | 'Sikandar' Teaser: Power-Packed Dialogues From Salman Khan's Action Film That Redefine Mass Entertainment!.

"Karnataka is a land of immense opportunities. To further strengthen our film industry, we are developing a state-of-the-art film city in Mysuru. I hope this facility will encourage the production of world-class films that seamlessly blend human values with advanced technology," he said.

Highlighting the growing disparities in wealth, CM Siddaramaiah pointed out that 50% of the nation's wealth is concentrated in the hands of just 1% of the population, leading to widespread social unrest and dissatisfaction. He urged the film industry to take an active role in addressing societal issues, fostering unity, and promoting progressive ideals through cinema.

Also Read | 'KingstonPosterContest': India's First Sea Horror Adventure Film Makers Announce Poster Contest for Audiences and Fans, Actor-Cum Producer GV Prakash Kumar Shares Timeline on X.

Recalling the legacy of Dr. Rajkumar, he noted that the legendary actor's films were rooted in human values and social harmony, making them widely cherished across generations. He lamented that such values are often missing in contemporary cinema.

He further cautioned against the promotion of superstitions and unconstitutional values in films, citing Basavanna's philosophy, which rejected the doctrine of karma. "Cinema should be a tool for enlightenment, not regression," he asserted.

With technology evolving rapidly, including advancements in artificial intelligence, the Chief Minister encouraged filmmakers to create content that reflects real-life issues and offers solutions. "Such films will stand the test of time and leave a lasting impact on society," he added.

"Karnataka and Bengaluru is a global hub, offering every opportunity for filmmakers. If we harness technology effectively, the cinema industry can flourish while also contributing positively to society."

The CM aspired that the film industry moves towards greater humaneness and inclusivity in storytelling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)