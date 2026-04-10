Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Chinese Film Festival is set to return to Kolkata after a decade-long gap, with the latest edition scheduled to begin on April 17.

Organised by the Chinese Consulate, the festival will feature seven films across genres, with screenings to be held at Nandan Theatre, offering audiences a glimpse into contemporary Chinese cinema.

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Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata, Xu Wei, on Friday shared details about the upcoming Chinese Film Festival and celebrations for International Chinese Language Day in the city.

Speaking about the return of the film festival after a long gap, Xu Wei said they had checked the earlier event and decided to bring it back with joint efforts.

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"I checked the last Chinese film festival, and it was held ten years ago, in 2016. So we decided to organise another Chinese Film Festival. This time, with the joint efforts of relevant parties, we have made it possible. The festival is scheduled to begin on April 17. We will showcase seven Chinese films across different categories," he told ANI.

"The screenings will be held at Nandan Theatre in Kolkata, with their sponsorship and support. The opening ceremony will take place on the 17th. Over the following three days, the remaining six films will be screened, making it a total of seven Chinese films. I hope our Indian friends will enjoy these Chinese movies," he said.

Sharing more details about International Chinese Language Day, Xu Wei said this year's event will be different as the Consulate will host it with the support of local schools. He added that students will present parts of Chinese culture through activities like calligraphy and lantern-making, making the celebration more engaging and "complete success".

"As for Chinese Language International Day, this year's celebration is going to be different. Previously, I was invited as the chief guest. This time, we are hosting Chinese Language International Day. Of course, this is with the support of institutions such as St. John's School and Modern High School for Girls," he said.

"With their support, we are confident that we can make this event a complete success. During the event, we will invite students to present aspects of Chinese culture, such as calligraphy, paper cutting, shuttlecock kicking, and lantern-making. All of these activities represent distinctive elements of Chinese culture," Xu Wei added.

Chinese film festivals have been held in Kolkata from time to time to promote cultural exchange between India and China. These events, usually organised with support from the Chinese Consulate and Nandan Cultural Hub, have showcased films from different genres, including action, drama and family stories.

This year's festival will take place from April 17 to April 19 at Nandan-1, where audiences will be able to watch the films without any entry fee. (ANI)

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