Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Chris Brown is said to be under investigation for allegedly striking a woman after authorities responded to a call from the singer's residence earlier this month.

According to Fox News, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed on Tuesday that officers responded to Brown's L.A.-area mansion in the San Fernando Valley on June 18 around 7:30 a.m. and took a battery report.

The department would not state whether Brown was the supposed suspect to the misdemeanor offense. However, LAPD spokeswoman Officer Lizeth Lomeli confirmed that Brown is currently under investigation for battery in relation to the alleged altercation, which was first reported by TMZ.

"The female victim advised she and the suspect argued and the suspect struck her. A crime report for the battery was completed," said Lomeli.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear if Brown will face charges. The Grammy-winner took to his Instagram Stories and appeared to address the TMZ report with a post that simply read "YALL SO DAMN," followed by a cap emoji.

Cap is a slang vernacular that means lie. Brown also added nine crying laughing emojis to refute the accusations.

As per Fox News, just last month, police were also called to the 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' singer's home to shut down his rambunctious 32nd birthday party. (ANI)

