Two days after he was trending on Twitter because of a totally NSFW reason, 'Captain America' star Chris Evans is using the attention to urge the Americans to vote. Evans has been all over the internet after he accidentally shared a screen recording of his camera roll consisting of his nude pictures on Instagram. He deleted the video thereafter but the pictures had already gone viral with several celebrities commenting on the leak. Chris Evans Has the Cleverest Comeback to His Accidental Nude Photo Leak On Social Media (View Tweet)

Fans of the Marvel actor then came out in his support and flooded the internet with his wholesome pictures with his dog to cut the negativity. In the latest development, Evans took to Twitter to use the attention to urge his fans to vote in the upcoming Presidential elections. Chris Evans Gifts Captain America Shield to Six-Year Old Boy Who Got 90 Stitches After Rescuing Little Sister From Dog Attack

Check Out Chris Evans' Tweet Below:

Now that I have your attention 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

"Now that I have your attention .... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!," he tweeted. The tweet by the 'Avengers' star came shortly after long hours of silence.

