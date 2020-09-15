Chris Evans recently hit the headlines and for the first time, it seems like it had nothing to do with Marvel, Avengers or Captain America but something rather surprising. The actor became trending on social media after his nudes got accidentally leaked online. While the actor became one of the biggest trends of the day on Twitter, his fans made sure to respect his privacy as they flooded other pictures of the star so as to take out his nudes from the timeline. After Evans' brother Scott and his Avengers colleague Mark Ruffalo gave some hilarious reactions to the situation, the actor himself recently took to Twitter to respond to the same. Chris Evans Accidentally Leaks his Nude Pictures on Instagram and Twitterati are Confused (View Tweets).

Chris is one intelligent guy and hence making use of all that attention he got thanks to his nude photo leak, the actor decided to make good use of it and asked everyone to vote. Taking to Twitter, Chris urged his fans and followers to vote on November 3 for the US Presidential elections. It's amazing how the actor chose to give an important message even when everyone has been finding humour in the situation. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Now that I have your attention. VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"Scott Evans Has a Hilarious Response to Brother Chris Evans' Nude Photo Leak (View Tweet).

Check Out Chris Evans' Tweet Here:

Now that I have your attention 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Mark Ruffalo whilst responding to Evans' photo leak had also taken a political dig as he wrote, "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining." Well, looks like Chris Evans managed to win us over once more with his kindness and wit. Looks like, everyone will be following Cap's orders then, to vote on November 3.

