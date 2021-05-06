London, May 6 (PTI) British star Christopher Eccleston will lead the cast of upcoming series "Dodger".

Produced by NBCUniversal International, the show is a new story set in the world of Charles Dickens' 1838 classic novel "Oliver Twist".

The 10-part series will air on CBBC and BBC iPlayer in 2022, the broadcaster said in a statement.

The cast also includes David Threlfall, Billy Jenkins and Saira Choudhry, with supporting parts to be played by Aabay Ali, Ellie-May Sheridan, Mila Lieu, Connor Curren, Sam C Wilson and Tanya Reynolds.

Set before the events of "Oliver Twist", the series will follow the exploits of the infamous pickpocket, the Artful Dodger (Jenkins), and Fagin's (Eccleston) gang as they find ingenious ways to survive the grim and exploitative conditions of early Victorian London in the 1830s.

"Dodger" has been written by Rhys Thomas and Lucy Montgomery with Charlie Higson guest writing an episode. Thomas also serves as director alongside Hildegard Ryan.

The show is currently under production in Manchester, UK.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)