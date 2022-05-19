Los Angeles, May 19 (PTI) "Six Minutes to Midnight" actor James D'Arcy is set to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Constellation".

He joins previously announced cast Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks in the eight-episode conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama, reported Deadline.

Also Read | Madonna Sebastian Birthday: 7 Times When The South Beauty Impressed Fans With Chic Style Statement (View Pics).

Written and produced by Peter Harness, "Constellation" will see Rapace play Jo, a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.

"The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost," the official logline read.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui Birthday Special: 8 Movie Dialogues of the Versatile Actor That Are Massy and Popular!.

D'Arcy will play Magnus, Jo's husband, whereas Banks will play Henry, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist.

Additionally, Oscar-nominated Oliver Hirschbiegel and Joseph Cedar join previously announced director and executive producer Michelle MacLaren to helm the series.

"Constellation" is a Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV co-production.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)