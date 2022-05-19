Madonna Sebastian, who has turned a year older today, is popularly known for her works in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries. The gorgeous actress, who celebrates her 30th birthday today, is not just a fabulous actress, but even an amazing singer too. It was in 2015 when she had made her acting debut with the hit Malayalam film Premam. Her character as Celine George was indeed lauded by the audience. King Liar, Kavan, Virus are some of the other hit films to her credit. 15 Times Aishwarya Rajesh Showed Her Love For Indian Outfits! (View Pics)

Besides proving her mettle as an actress, Madonna Sebastian has impressed fans with her chic style statement too. Her sartorial picks, flawless makeup and edgy look have always managed to grab eyeballs. She has indeed made an impeccable fashion statement too. On her birthday, let’s take a look at some of Madonna’s best fashion moments.

Suit It Up

WOW

Edgy Desi Girl

Perfect Retro Vibes

Keeping It Traditional

Oh-So-Chic

Stunner In Pastel

Ain’t she looking absolutely stunning? We bet, one just can’t take their eyes off from her stylish avatars. Here’s wishing Madonna Sebastian a very happy birthday and the most wonderful year ahead.

